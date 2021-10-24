Advertisement

Basecamp Fitness donates to support fight against breast cancer

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Saturday people were working out with a little more purpose than usual.

Basecamp Fitness was donating one dollar for every mile biked by class participants. That money will be donated to breast cancer recovery in Fitchburg.

For people in the class and the coaches, it was a great way to work out and support those fighting breast cancer.

“Just having that incentive and having that extra cause, wearing the pink, being super involved with it and committed to it is really fun and makes this community all the more special,” said Kelly Smith, a Basecamp coach.

Basecamp Fitness has three locations in Madison. Each hosted classes Saturday morning that pedal in cash for the breast cancer recovery.

