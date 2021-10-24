Advertisement

BIPOC Birding Club offers outings for birdwatching

By Colton Molesky
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A club in Wisconsin is offering ways for everyone to get into birding.

The BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin was created in June with goal to gather folks who love bird watching at least once a month on trips to different locations in the area.

The club’s emphasis is to offer people of color a chance to experience the outdoors and birding.

“I think people of color have been left out of the whole environmental conversation, and we are really just trying to change that and make these outdoor spaces places that people of color can feel comfortable,” said Jeff Galligan, Club co-founder.

Everyone is welcome, including kids. Head to bipocbirdingclug.org to find the next outing.

BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin
