Groundbreaking to be held for $43 million Park Street project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city will hold a groundbreaking event for a mixed-used project on S. Park St and Cedar St Monday.

The $43 million project, referred to as the Truman Olson property, will include 150 mixed-income apartments and a 24,000 square foot grocery store. A press release said the southside neighborhood was at risk of losing a major grocery store and becoming a food desert.

Collaborators on this project include Rule Enterprise and Movin’ Out. President of Rule Enterprise Brandon Rule said preserving affordable housing is important to him, as he saw how gentrification displaced residents in his hometown neighborhood on Milwaukee’s southside.

“Quality housing for the working class at an affordable rate is a key component to economic mobility and opportunity, and as an African American developer I feel a particular responsibility to create that opportunity,” Rule said.

Mayor Conway-Rhodes will speak at the event, which occurs at 9 Monday morning.

