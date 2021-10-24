Advertisement

Groundbreaking to be held for $43 million Park Street project

Design concept for proposed project on Park St. for a new grocery store and apartments....
Design concept for proposed project on Park St. for a new grocery store and apartments. Courtesy: Rule Enterprises(NBC15)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city will hold a groundbreaking event for a mixed-used project on S. Park St and Cedar St Monday.

The $43 million project, referred to as the Truman Olson property, will include 150 mixed-income apartments and a 24,000 square foot grocery store. A press release said the southside neighborhood was at risk of losing a major grocery store and becoming a food desert.

Collaborators on this project include Rule Enterprise and Movin’ Out. President of Rule Enterprise Brandon Rule said preserving affordable housing is important to him, as he saw how gentrification displaced residents in his hometown neighborhood on Milwaukee’s southside.

“Quality housing for the working class at an affordable rate is a key component to economic mobility and opportunity, and as an African American developer I feel a particular responsibility to create that opportunity,” Rule said.

Mayor Conway-Rhodes will speak at the event, which occurs at 9 Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday

Latest News

Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Lanes cleared on US 18 EB after crash
Barb Englebert Chisolm reenacting her ancestor's survival.
Peshtigo Fire
Basecamp Fitness donates to support fight against breast cancer
birdwatching
BIPOC Birding Club offers outings for birdwatching