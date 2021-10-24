Advertisement

Multi-car crash on US 151 near Barneveld causes injuries

By Hailey Koller
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple lanes on US 151 now closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

According to Iowa County dispatch, the incident occurred at 4:28 p.m. at the intersection of US 151 and County K near Barneveld.

As a result of the crash, the left lanes on both US 151 northbound and southbound are now closed.

Dispatch says they have confirmed multiple injuries due to the crash.

It is still unclear what caused the incident.

