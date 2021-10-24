Rainy Night Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Strong low pressure will pass to our south tonight into Monday. While storms will stay to our south, rain will not. Steady rain is expected for much of the area through midday Monday with the heaviest totals around one inch situated near the stateline. Gusty winds are also anticipated into Monday out of the north and east to 40 mph. Overnight lows into the lower 40s.

Rain early Monday will give way to partial clearing by the end of the day. Gusty winds to 30 mph are still expected as highs struggle to reach 50 degrees. Clearing will work in Monday night with cool temperatures into the middle 30s. High pressure will settle in for the middle of the week with sunshine and near seasonable temperatures.

Another weathermaker moves in for the end of the week with good chances of rain returning both Thursday and Friday. Highs will slip into the lower 50s. A slow clearing trend expected into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.