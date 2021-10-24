Advertisement

Walk to raise awareness for Parkinson’s Disease

By Colton Molesky
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A walk at Warner Park Saturday raised awareness and funds for Parkinson’s Disease.

The American Parkinson’s Disease Association Wisconsin Chapter hosted the Optimism Walk. The event included a mile walk, a rock steady boxing demonstration, music and food.

“They have a community of support and fun, you have an activity where other people come and support you and I think it really lifts people up,” said Patti Batt, Rock Steady Coach.

Free will donations went to the organization to help fund research and treatment.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

