Advertisement

12-year-old girl dies in Columbia Co. UTV wreck

(KCRG)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LEEDS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of a 12-year-old girl who died over the weekend after a UTV crash in the Town of Leeds.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the girl was driving on private property along Co. Hwy. DM on Sunday evening when the wreck left her trapped underneath the vehicle. Family members pulled her free and began life-saving measures, including CPR.

Deputies from the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office, as well as members of the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office and Deforest Police Dept., all responded to the home shortly after 6 p.m. and medical teams took over trying to save her. The girl was rushed to UW Hospital where she later died.

“This is a very tragic and traumatic accident and an extremely emotional time for family, friends, and the first responders who tried to save her life,” Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends that are mourning her death.”

Brandner said his office will not be releasing the girl’s name.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources responded to the scene and will handle the investigation into her death.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy

Latest News

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch over Cincinnati Bengals...
Packers place WR Davante Adams on reserve/Covid-19 list
Stoughton crash involving wrong-way driver hospitalizes two
Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (5) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA...
Leo Chenal and Collin Larsh earn Big Ten Conference weekly awards
November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Wisconsin Senate launches its own 2020 election investigation