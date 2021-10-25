12-year-old girl dies in Columbia Co. UTV wreck

TOWN OF LEEDS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of a 12-year-old girl who died over the weekend after a UTV crash in the Town of Leeds.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the girl was driving on private property along Co. Hwy. DM on Sunday evening when the wreck left her trapped underneath the vehicle. Family members pulled her free and began life-saving measures, including CPR.

Deputies from the Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office, as well as members of the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office and Deforest Police Dept., all responded to the home shortly after 6 p.m. and medical teams took over trying to save her. The girl was rushed to UW Hospital where she later died.

“This is a very tragic and traumatic accident and an extremely emotional time for family, friends, and the first responders who tried to save her life,” Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends that are mourning her death.”

Brandner said his office will not be releasing the girl’s name.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources responded to the scene and will handle the investigation into her death.

