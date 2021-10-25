Advertisement

18-year-old Portage man allegedly connected to multiple stolen vehicles

The man is currently being held in the Columbia County Jail until his initial appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CITY OF PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - An 18-year old man was arrested Friday after investigation revealed that he may be connected to multiple stolen vehicles, the Portage Police Department said.

Zachery T. Otto of Portage was initially arrested in June for charges unrelated to the vehicle thefts. Upon further investigation, Otto was charged with one count of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent.

In May and April, Portage PD received over nine reports of stolen vehicles from citizens in the City of Portage.

On Friday, Portage PD completed the investigation and took Otto back into custody for seven counts of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent. Otto has been referred to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office for a charging decision on one remaining Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent case.

