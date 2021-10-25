Advertisement

$5.2M Megabucks jackpot ticket sold in Cottage Grove

It is the largest lottery prize in Wisconsin so far this year.
Employees at a Kwik Trip in Cottage Grove celebrate the $5.2 million jackpot ticket sold in...
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Megabucks lottery ticket that was sold in Cottage Grove certainly lived up to its name, delivering the largest lottery payday in the state so far this year.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, someone who bought a ticket at the Kwik Trip, in the 1600 block of Landmark Drive, hit the $5.2 million jackpot Saturday night. If the winner decided to take the cash, that’s a cool $4 million.

The winning numbers were 7-18-27-38-41-43.

“We’re so excited for the winner and hope they enjoy their life-changing experience,” Kwik Trip store leader Marc Wynne said. As the store that sold the winning ticket, that Kwik Trip stands to receive $100,000.

This weekend’s winner is only the third Megabucks jackpot of the year and the first in 75 drawings. After two winners hit it big in just the first 34 days of the year, no one had won in 262 days. The odds of winning the Megabucks jackpot are 1 in 6,991,908, the lottery said.

