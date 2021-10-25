Advertisement

65-year-old woman fends off would-be teenage purse-snatcher, Stoughton police say

After failing to steal the purse from the woman, the suspect fled the scene toward Oregon in a 2018 Toyota Camry driven by a female.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday after investigators determined he attempted to rob a 65-year-old woman at a Walmart Supercenter.

According to the Stoughton Police Department, on July 1, the masked suspect jumped out of a stolen vehicle and grabbed the woman before trying to wrestle her purse away.

After failing to steal the purse from her, the suspect fled the scene toward Oregon in a 2018 Toyota Camry driven by a female.

The suspect was then taken to the Juvenile Reception Center, Stoughton PD said.

The woman was not injured during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

