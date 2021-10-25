Advertisement

Clearing Skies Into Tuesday

Peak Fall Color Right Now
Rain Totals
Rain Totals(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Rain, wind, and clouds will push out overnight as high pressure settles in through the middle of the week. With clearing skies, cold temperatures into the lower 30s are expected. Sunshine and highs into the middle 50 both Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds will increase late Wednesday ahead of our next weathermaker.

Developing Low Pressure to out south will bring good chances of rain Thursday and Friday, although storm activity should stay south. Highs will remain into the lower 50s with lows into the 40s.

Improving conditions for the weekend should give way to sunshine and seasonable temperatures into the middle 50s. There are early signs of a bigger cool down and more active pattern early next week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy

Latest News

Gusts could top 35 mph Monday morning!
Rain ends & winds subside; Staying Mild this Week
Gusty winds for Monday
Gusty winds for Monday
Fall Color Peaking
Rainy Night Ahead
The heaviest rain (and the highest amounts) will be confined to the State Line late Sunday into...
Soggy Sunday spills into early Monday