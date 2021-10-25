Clearing Skies Into Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Rain, wind, and clouds will push out overnight as high pressure settles in through the middle of the week. With clearing skies, cold temperatures into the lower 30s are expected. Sunshine and highs into the middle 50 both Tuesday and Wednesday. Clouds will increase late Wednesday ahead of our next weathermaker.

Developing Low Pressure to out south will bring good chances of rain Thursday and Friday, although storm activity should stay south. Highs will remain into the lower 50s with lows into the 40s.

Improving conditions for the weekend should give way to sunshine and seasonable temperatures into the middle 50s. There are early signs of a bigger cool down and more active pattern early next week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.