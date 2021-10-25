Advertisement

Dane County deputy saves jail resident from choking

A Deputy swiftly reacted and utilized the Heimlich maneuver to remove the food.
(NBC15)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County Sheriff’s deputy rescued a choking resident in the City-County Building jail Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the choking victim, a 28-year-old man, was eating lunch when a resident noticed he was choking on his food and could not breathe.

A deputy swiftly reacted and utilized the Heimlich maneuver to remove the food, officials explained.

The jail resident was checked by nursing staff and was able to return to his housing, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy

Latest News

Deep-fried cheese curds at Culver's on National Cheese Curd Day.
The votes are in: Travel Wisconsin reveals the best fried cheese curds in the state
DHS explains FDA’s approval of mixing and matching shots
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch over Cincinnati Bengals...
Packers place WR Davante Adams on reserve/Covid-19 list
Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator Joe Barry during NFL football training camp at Lambeau...
Packers defensive coordinator tests positive for COVID-19
Packers' defensive coordinator tests positive for COVID-19
Packers' defensive coordinator tests positive for COVID-19