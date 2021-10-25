Dane County deputy saves jail resident from choking

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County Sheriff’s deputy rescued a choking resident in the City-County Building jail Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the choking victim, a 28-year-old man, was eating lunch when a resident noticed he was choking on his food and could not breathe.

A deputy swiftly reacted and utilized the Heimlich maneuver to remove the food, officials explained.

The jail resident was checked by nursing staff and was able to return to his housing, the Sheriff’s Office said.

