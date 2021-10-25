Leo Chenal and Collin Larsh earn Big Ten Conference weekly awards

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Monday the Big Ten Conference announced their weekly football honors, naming Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, and kicker Collin Larsh Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.

B1G plays = B1G awards



Well done, Leo 👏 pic.twitter.com/yFkV6sETap — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 25, 2021

In Wisconsin’s 30-13 win over Purdue on Saturday, Chenal had nine tackles, 5.5 of which were for loss which is a career high, as well as a career-high 3.5 sacks. His 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss are the highest single-game totals by a Big Ten player this season, and are tied for second-most by an FBS player in a game this year.

Chenal and the defense held the Boilermakers to -13 rushing yards, which is tied for the second-best performance against the run by a Badgers defense in program history.

For Larsh, he was successful in all three of his field goal attempts against Purdue, and made all three of his extra point attempts to account for 12 of the Badgers points on Saturday.

3-for-3 in field goals at Purdue and just crushing it all season .... Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week:



‼️ @cjlarsh ‼️ pic.twitter.com/wLe3dLhsy3 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 25, 2021

Against Purdue Larsh tied his career long with a 43-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to put the Badgers up 30-13.

This is Larsh’s first time receiving the honor, and the first Badger football player to receive it since 2016.

UP NEXT:

Wisconsin hosts No. 9 Iowa for homecoming at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

