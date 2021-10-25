Advertisement

Longtime Brewers coach Ed Sedar, 60, announces retirement

FILE - Milwaukee Brewers advisor to the coaching staff Ed Sedar waves to fans before a...
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers advisor to the coaching staff Ed Sedar waves to fans before a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Milwaukee, in this Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, file photo.(Aaron Gash | AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Longtime Milwaukee Brewers coach Ed Sedar has retired after a 30-year career with the organization.

The 60-year-old Sedar had worked as the Brewers’ first base coach from 2007 until 2010 and third base coach from 2011 until 2020. He spent this season as an adviser to the Brewers’ major league coaching staff.

Sedar previously worked with the Brewers as a minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator starting in 1992.

Before beginning his coaching career, Sedar was a minor league outfielder for eight seasons in the Chicago White Sox organization.

