MMSD and Second Harvest close food gap for families in quarantine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) has a new plan to make sure all of their students are fed if they are quarantined.

The district hopes this plan will serve families when the pandemic is over, as well.

When a student must quarantine because of COVID-19, that takes them out of school, which then means fewer meals.

MMSD is now connecting with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin to keep kids fed, regardless of the circumstance.

“I think it’s important that families understand, if they can’t come to school, the resource is still there,” Laura Glaub, Social Work Support for MMSD said.

Mid-September, Glaub realized many students who needed to quarantine were missing meals they’d normally get at school.

“A lot of our students rely on breakfast and lunch,” Glaub said.

Glaub connected with Brian Squires at Second Harvest Foodbank to find a solution.

“There are 323 individuals in 16 schools who are quarantining due to close contact,” Squires said. “And though we know not all of those 323 individuals will need food support, we want to make sure we’re here for those who do.”

Second Harvest then focused in on food pantries in the area, like Middleton Outreach Ministries (MOM).

“School social workers are basically looking at a list of which food pantries are closest to them,” Executive Director Ellen Carlson said.

This way, families know where they can get their next meal, no matter the circumstance.

“They can go through the drive through food distribution. they don’t have to worry about being in quarantine because this is all no contact,” Carlson said.

Those involved say this method is here to stay.

“There have been and always will be families who are experiencing food insecurities and crises and we want to make sure whether it’s next year or ten years from now, each school knows exactly who to contact and their families can receive the food support that they need,” Squires said.

“I think it’s so essential that our school and community come together to really support our families so that our needs are met, and our students can thrive,” Glaub said.

Families struggling to afford or access food can contact their child’s school. They’ll be able to connect you with a local food pantry.

