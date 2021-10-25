Packers place WR Davante Adams on reserve/Covid-19 list
Manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Monday.
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers have placed wide receiver Davante Adams on the reserve/Covid 19 list. This means that either Adams has tested positive for Covid-19 or has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
This announcement comes following the news that Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry tested positive for Covid-19, and will miss Thursday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Per the NFL-NFLPA policy, the Packers are not allowed to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status.
