MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers have placed wide receiver Davante Adams on the reserve/Covid 19 list. This means that either Adams has tested positive for Covid-19 or has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

#Packers place WR Davante Adams on reserve/COVID-19 list https://t.co/WqEA0eR0fs — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 25, 2021

This announcement comes following the news that Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry tested positive for Covid-19, and will miss Thursday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Per the NFL-NFLPA policy, the Packers are not allowed to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status.

