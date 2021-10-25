Advertisement

Plastic flamingos return to UW-Madison’s Bascom Hill

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a flock of plastic pink flamingos will make their way back to the University of Wisconsin- Madison campus.

UW-Madison’s Alumni Association announced Monday that the flamingo tradition will return to fill Bascom Hill this Thursday for the Fill the Hill event.

For every gift given to UW-Madison, a flamingo is placed on the hill to show how these donations help the university address its greatest needs.

The association explained that flamingos became a UW-Madison symbol in 1929 when students from the Pail and Shovel political organization planted more than 1,000 of the fake birds on the hill.

For every $250 someone donates, a lawn flamingo will also be sent to their home.

Some donors will also receive a special-edition red flamingo this year, officials noted. The red flamingos represent the university’s All Ways Forward Campaign.

