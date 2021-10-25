Rain ends & winds subside; Staying Mild this Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hold onto your hat...and maybe your umbrella! Gusty NE winds continue this morning and afternoon. Scattered showers wrap up by late morning and early afternoon from West to East. A few lake-effect showers & cloud cover may linger into the evening. Highs top out near 50°.

As the sky clears overnight, lows will fall into the mid 30s. High-pressure brings the sunshine back for Tuesday as highs climb into the mid 50s.

A major weather system which has brought gusty winds to the Pacific Northwest & California comes to the central U.S. by mid-week. Cloud cover increases on Wednesday. Rain chances move in Wednesday night into Thursday. Shower chances continue into Friday before we see some drier weather for the weekend.

As of now, Halloween appears dry! But long-term models show some much cooler air moving in just after Halloween - get ready for chilly start to November!

