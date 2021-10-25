Advertisement

Rain ends & winds subside; Staying Mild this Week

Temperatures stay in the 50s all week long. After some late-week rain, Halloween looks dry as of now.
Gusts could top 35 mph Monday morning!
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hold onto your hat...and maybe your umbrella! Gusty NE winds continue this morning and afternoon. Scattered showers wrap up by late morning and early afternoon from West to East. A few lake-effect showers & cloud cover may linger into the evening. Highs top out near 50°.

As the sky clears overnight, lows will fall into the mid 30s. High-pressure brings the sunshine back for Tuesday as highs climb into the mid 50s.

A major weather system which has brought gusty winds to the Pacific Northwest & California comes to the central U.S. by mid-week. Cloud cover increases on Wednesday. Rain chances move in Wednesday night into Thursday. Shower chances continue into Friday before we see some drier weather for the weekend.

As of now, Halloween appears dry! But long-term models show some much cooler air moving in just after Halloween - get ready for chilly start to November!

