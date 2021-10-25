Stoughton crash involving wrong-way driver hospitalizes two

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people are in the hospital after a wrong-way driver collided with another vehicle Sunday in Stoughton.

According to the Stoughton Police Department, at about 4 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway N near the Viking Dog Park.

Investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling northbound crossed the centerline of the highway and began driving in the southbound lane. The vehicle collided with another vehicle before rolling into a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the collision was taken to UW Hospital with minor injuries, and the passenger of the vehicle that caused the collision was taken to UW Hospital with serious injuries, Stoughton PD said.

Those in the vehicle that was collided into were not transported to a hospital for their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

