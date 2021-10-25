Advertisement

Stoughton crash involving wrong-way driver hospitalizes two

Investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling northbound crossed the centerline of the highway and began driving in the southbound lane.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people are in the hospital after a wrong-way driver collided with another vehicle Sunday in Stoughton.

According to the Stoughton Police Department, at about 4 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway N near the Viking Dog Park.

Investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling northbound crossed the centerline of the highway and began driving in the southbound lane. The vehicle collided with another vehicle before rolling into a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the collision was taken to UW Hospital with minor injuries, and the passenger of the vehicle that caused the collision was taken to UW Hospital with serious injuries, Stoughton PD said.

Those in the vehicle that was collided into were not transported to a hospital for their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy

Latest News

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch over Cincinnati Bengals...
Packers place WR Davante Adams on reserve/Covid-19 list
12-year-old girl dies in Columbia Co. UTV wreck
Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (5) plays against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA...
Leo Chenal and Collin Larsh earn Big Ten Conference weekly awards
November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Wisconsin Senate launches its own 2020 election investigation