Sun Prairie schools: Potential threat turned out to be “misunderstanding”

District administrators learned about the Snapchat post Sunday night.
(none)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A potential threat against a Sun Prairie school over the weekend turned out to be a misunderstanding, the school district indicated in a Monday morning post to families.

According to the Sun Prairie Area School District’s Facebook page, administrators were tipped Sunday night to a worrisome Snapchat post that said students should not go to school on Monday morning. The district did not state the school or schools that were affected.

With the Sun Prairie Police Department’s assistance, the administrators began looking into the post in question and officers attributed the concern to “a misunderstanding between students that led to the post.”

“The students involved have been interviewed and no threats have been identified towards any students or the school,” the post continued, adding that classes will resume as normal on Monday.

Despite this potential threat turning out not to be one, administrators used the opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of saying something whenever they are concerned and asked parents to reinforce that to their children in case they see in their social media feeds threats or warnings of people getting hurt.

