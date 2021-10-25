Advertisement

UW Health: Those without COVID-19 are sicker than they were pre-pandemic

The combination of delayed preventative care and the stress that the pandemic has caused has significantly increased the number of people seeking care,
(unsplash.com)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health reported Monday that the pandemic has not only negatively impacted the health of those with COVID-19, but segments of the general Wisconsin population appear to be sicker than they were before the pandemic started.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more people have sought medical treatment. According to Dr. Sandra Kamnetz, vice chair of clinical care, family medicine at UW Health and professor of family medicine and community health at the UW School of Medicine and Public, this demand has led to longer waits for primary care providers and emergency rooms. Urgent care clinics and hospitals are also often at or above capacity.

“Segments of the population of Wisconsin appear to be sicker than before the pandemic, and the average case we are seeing is more serious,” Dr. Kamnetz said. “Many peoples’ routine care was delayed early in the pandemic, but also physical and emotional stressors are greater now.”

Since July 1, 2020, preventative health care appointments are the most likely to be canceled in Wisconsin, according to a survey conducted by the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. Additionally, about 48% of survey participants reported they were less active than before the pandemic.

Furthermore, more people are reporting mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression. In June 2020, 40% of adults surveyed in the United State reported struggling with a mental health disorder or substance abuse, according to the CDC.

The combination of delayed preventative care and the stress that the pandemic has caused has significantly increased the number of people seeking care, Dr. Kamnetz said.

“Evidence continues to show our health has been impacted negatively by this pandemic, and it has impacted capacity at our health care facilities,” she said. “It will be critical that everyone continue to schedule their routine screenings and seek preventative care to stay as healthy as possible.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy

Latest News

Wisconsin hits a new low in COVID-19 vaccines administered
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) makes a two-handed pass to avoid the pressure from Notre...
Wisconsin’s Kayden Lyles enters transfer portal
Employees at a Kwik Trip in Cottage Grove celebrate the $5.2 million jackpot ticket sold in...
$5.2M Megabucks jackpot ticket sold in Cottage Grove
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch over Cincinnati Bengals...
Packers place WR Davante Adams on reserve/Covid-19 list