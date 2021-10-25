UW Health: Those without COVID-19 are sicker than they were pre-pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health reported Monday that the pandemic has not only negatively impacted the health of those with COVID-19, but segments of the general Wisconsin population appear to be sicker than they were before the pandemic started.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more people have sought medical treatment. According to Dr. Sandra Kamnetz, vice chair of clinical care, family medicine at UW Health and professor of family medicine and community health at the UW School of Medicine and Public, this demand has led to longer waits for primary care providers and emergency rooms. Urgent care clinics and hospitals are also often at or above capacity.

“Segments of the population of Wisconsin appear to be sicker than before the pandemic, and the average case we are seeing is more serious,” Dr. Kamnetz said. “Many peoples’ routine care was delayed early in the pandemic, but also physical and emotional stressors are greater now.”

Since July 1, 2020, preventative health care appointments are the most likely to be canceled in Wisconsin, according to a survey conducted by the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. Additionally, about 48% of survey participants reported they were less active than before the pandemic.

Furthermore, more people are reporting mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression. In June 2020, 40% of adults surveyed in the United State reported struggling with a mental health disorder or substance abuse, according to the CDC.

The combination of delayed preventative care and the stress that the pandemic has caused has significantly increased the number of people seeking care, Dr. Kamnetz said.

“Evidence continues to show our health has been impacted negatively by this pandemic, and it has impacted capacity at our health care facilities,” she said. “It will be critical that everyone continue to schedule their routine screenings and seek preventative care to stay as healthy as possible.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.