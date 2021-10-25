Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation receives largest gift in its history to support university research

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison has received the largest investment in research and education in the history of its alumni research foundation, the organization announced Monday.

The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation stated that a total of $216.8 million has been invested during the 2021-22 school year, which CEO Erik Iverson noted is a feat during the pandemic.

“For the past 19 months, the UW–Madison community has risen to the challenge of a global pandemic without ever giving ground in its mission to teach and discover,” Iverson said. “We also know our greatest challenges and opportunities lie ahead. WARF is pleased to be part of the solution through our annual grant, additional facility and pandemic support, and our everyday work advancing Badger inventions to market.”

The funds will support research enterprises at UW-Madison. In addition to a base grant of $63.5 million, WARF explained $55 million will go toward new research buildings and $40 million will go toward pandemic relief.

Of the base grant, Chancellor Rebecca Blank explained includes $13 million for faculty recruitment and retention, $2.5 million for faculty fellowships and $11.5 million for graduate student support.

“The support we receive from WARF allows UW–Madison to advance our research enterprise, provide support to promising graduate students, and maintain a margin of excellence that keeps our institution in the top tier of American universities,” Blank said.

The total investment also includes over $11 million for the Morgridge Institute for Research and $35 million in operational and functional support to the university.

