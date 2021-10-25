Wisconsin’s Kayden Lyles enters transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to a post on his Twitter, Wisconsin senior offensive lineman Kayden Lyles has entered the transfer portal.

Lyles has played in 34 games for Wisconsin, and headed into the 2021 season he was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list.

Lyles was a four-star recruit coming out of Middleton High School and was voted a unanimous first-team-all-state selection by the Associated Press as a senior. His brother Karé was a quarterback for the Badgers from 2016-17 and currently plays at Southern Illinois. While his father played quarterback and tight end at Wisconsin from 1993-96.

