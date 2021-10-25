Advertisement

Wisconsin’s Kayden Lyles enters transfer portal

The former Middleton standout has spent five seasons with the Badger football program.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) makes a two-handed pass to avoid the pressure from Notre...
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) makes a two-handed pass to avoid the pressure from Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey after Lacey got past lineman Kayden Lyles during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to a post on his Twitter, Wisconsin senior offensive lineman Kayden Lyles has entered the transfer portal.

Lyles has played in 34 games for Wisconsin, and headed into the 2021 season he was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list.

Lyles was a four-star recruit coming out of Middleton High School and was voted a unanimous first-team-all-state selection by the Associated Press as a senior. His brother Karé was a quarterback for the Badgers from 2016-17 and currently plays at Southern Illinois. While his father played quarterback and tight end at Wisconsin from 1993-96.

