Beautiful Fall Tuesday; Rain chances are back Late Week

Sunshine is back today! Showers are back by Thursday & Friday.
Highs climb into the mid 50s on Tuesday!(NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunshine is back for Tuesday afternoon! It’s welcome after a dreary start to the week (although the rain was needed!)

High-pressure provides us with the dry weather for Tuesday & Wednesday. After another night in the 30s, more cloud cover moves in on Wednesday out ahead of low-pressure. Southern Wisconsin will stay dry tomorrow even as those high-level clouds move by. Scattered showers move into the region Thursday morning and continue throughout the day. Rain will be light to moderate - a bit more scattered than what moved by yesterday. Highs will remain in the 50s.

Rain wraps up by Friday and the weekend looks great! Sunshine returns with highs in the 50s - this includes Halloween! A jacket is a good idea for trick-or-treating!

Much cooler air arrives for the first week of November.

