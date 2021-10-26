CDC: All of Wisconsin has “High” COVID-19 transmission – except Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An updated map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows nearly all of Wisconsin still ranks in the highest category for COVID-19 community transmission. Only a single county – Dane Co. – was not painted the bright red that indicates areas considered to have “High” transmission levels.

While not in the most severe ranking, the CDC’s map placed Dane Co. only step below, in the substantial classification. The new ratings also align with the COVID-19 disease activity rankings released last week by the Dept. of Health Services. Using a different nomenclature, the county was considered to have “High” activity levels. However, the state’s system has two categories above “High,” “Very High” and “Critical.”

For the CDC, nothing is worse than what it considers “High” community transmission and right now nearly 80 percent of the nation’s counties fall into that category. A little more than one in seven U.S. counties, including Dane Co., were among the “Substantial” group. Only 243 of the nation’s 3,215 counties were listed in the lowest two categories: Moderate (188) and Low (55).

To determine community transmission, CDC officials weigh the number of new cases per capita over the past week as well as the number Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests that were positive in that time. The agency recommends anyone in a county that is rated “High” or “Substantial” should wear a mask at indoor, public settings.

According to the CDC’s data, Dane Co. recorded 512 total new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, a nearly 50% drop from the prior week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.