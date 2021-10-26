Dane Co. health officials ready to give COVID-19 boosters, allow mix and matching

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County health officials are now able to administer COVID-19 booster shots Tuesday to people that have received one of the three vaccines authorized in the United States.

Public Health Madison and Dane County stated certain people are eligible for a booster dose if they received Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Those who believe they are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot can contact their health care provider or make an appointment at one of three vaccine clinics through PHMDC.

PHMDC also allows mixing and matching of boosters, meaning people do not need to receive the same brand of vaccine they received initially.

Dane Co. health officials listed the following criteria for people if they received Moderna or Pfize COVID-19 vaccines:

DHS recommends a booster dose at least six months after receiving a second dose of Moderna for the for the following groups of people: People 65 years and older All residents in long-term care People ages 18 and older with certain underlying medical conditions People ages 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or institutional settings. Occupations at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission include front line essential workers and health care workers: First responders Education staff Food and agriculture workers Manufacturing workers Corrections workers U.S. Postal Service workers Public transit workers Grocery store workers



For those who received Johnson & Johnson, DHS recommends a booster dose at least two months after the initial dose was administered, for everyone ages 18 and older.

