Advertisement

Edgewood HS president announces plan to retire

Mike Elliott, President of Edgewood High School since 2013, has notified the school’s Board of...
Mike Elliott, President of Edgewood High School since 2013, has notified the school’s Board of Trustees that he intends to retire from his role as President effective June 30, 2022.(Edgewood High School)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The president of Edgewood High School announced Monday that he plans to retire next summer.

Mike Elliott said in a statement to employees, parents and students that he came to the decision after “many conversations with family and friends, careful thought, and many prayers.” He notified the school’s Board of Trustees with his plans to retire, as well, effective June 30, 2022.

“This was not an easy decision for me because I love Edgewood and our strong community,” Elliott said. “Together we have endured and accomplished much, and for that I am proud and will be forever thankful.”

Marykay Zimbrick, chair of the Edgewood High School Board of Trustees, explained that Elliott plans to stay with the school after he steps down next June to focus on redevelopment of major donations and the Commons building project.

“Through uncertain, often challenging times, Mike’s commitment to do what is best for Edgewood never wavered,” Zimbrick said. “He has worked hard with faculty, staff, students, parents, and Trustees to keep Edgewood open and safe while providing a quality educational experience.”

Elliott has served as president of the school since 2013. He was a 1977 graduate of Edgewood and his wife, Sue, was a graduate of the class of 1978. His three daughters are also alumnae of the high school.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy

Latest News

Deep-fried cheese curds at Culver's on National Cheese Curd Day.
The votes are in: Travel Wisconsin reveals the best fried cheese curds in the state
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch over Cincinnati Bengals...
Packers place WR Davante Adams on reserve/Covid-19 list
Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator Joe Barry during NFL football training camp at Lambeau...
Packers defensive coordinator tests positive for COVID-19
Packers' defensive coordinator tests positive for COVID-19
Packers' defensive coordinator tests positive for COVID-19