Edgewood HS president announces plan to retire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The president of Edgewood High School announced Monday that he plans to retire next summer.

Mike Elliott said in a statement to employees, parents and students that he came to the decision after “many conversations with family and friends, careful thought, and many prayers.” He notified the school’s Board of Trustees with his plans to retire, as well, effective June 30, 2022.

“This was not an easy decision for me because I love Edgewood and our strong community,” Elliott said. “Together we have endured and accomplished much, and for that I am proud and will be forever thankful.”

Marykay Zimbrick, chair of the Edgewood High School Board of Trustees, explained that Elliott plans to stay with the school after he steps down next June to focus on redevelopment of major donations and the Commons building project.

“Through uncertain, often challenging times, Mike’s commitment to do what is best for Edgewood never wavered,” Zimbrick said. “He has worked hard with faculty, staff, students, parents, and Trustees to keep Edgewood open and safe while providing a quality educational experience.”

Elliott has served as president of the school since 2013. He was a 1977 graduate of Edgewood and his wife, Sue, was a graduate of the class of 1978. His three daughters are also alumnae of the high school.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.