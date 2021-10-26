Janesville firefighters help woman escape burning home

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville firefighters rescued a woman from the second floor of a burning home Monday afternoon as crews battled to extinguish the flames downstairs, the fire dept. reported.

According to the fire dept., crews thought they were responding to a garage fire in the 400 block of S. Locust St. when they pulled up to the home just before 3 p.m. and soon realized the smoke was coming first floor of the two-story house.

As they arrived witnesses told them about the woman stuck in the house and firefighters split into two teams, one focused on getting her out while the others quickly got the flames under control. In addition to helping her, firefighters also rounded up two pets, a cat and a rabbit, and carried them to safety.

A man who was on the first floor when the fire started had managed to escape on his own. Paramedics evaluated both of them at the scene and neither needed to go to the hospital.

Investigators believe the fire was an accident, possibly caused by a candle that was burning somewhere in the kitchen area. Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread outside the kitchen, although other portions of the home did suffer smoke and heat damage. They estimated the fire caused about $50,000 in damage.

