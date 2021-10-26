Meriter holds costume contest for babies in NICU - and you can vote!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - They may not be trick-or-treating this year, but that doesn’t mean the babies in the UnityPoint Health - Meriter NICU can’t get in on the adorable Halloween fun.

On Tuesday, the hospital posted more than a dozen pictures of the babies dressed up as everything from grapes and Twinkies to farmers and Harry Potter along with a zoo’s worth of animals!

But, this isn’t about just being cute (although it is!); this is serious competition. You can vote on your favorite costume and the winner gets an unnamed prize. To vote, just scroll through the images in Meriter’s Facebook post below and Like your favorite.

Whoever gets the most likes by noon Saturday wins.

NICU Halloween Costume Contest: Cast your votes now. Twinkies and grapes, oh my! Our tiniest patients are decked out... Posted by UnityPoint Health - Meriter on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

