Midweek Rain Chances

6th Warmest October To Date
Warmest October
Warmest October(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure remains in control through the middle of the week. Mostly clear skies tonight with patchy frost as lows fall into the lower and middle 30s. Increasing clouds expected Wednesday ahead of our next weathermaker, but outside of a passing sprinkle we should be dry. Highs into the middle 50s. Clouds return in full force with scattered showers Wednesday night.

Thursday and Friday look to be dreary and wet across southern Wisconsin. Periods of rain likely both days, although not overly heavy. Highs will be in the lower 50 middle 50s. It looks like rain moves out Friday evening and just in time for the Halloween weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and feature seasonable temperatures into the middle 50s for highs and middle 40s for lows. A weak disturbance early next week will bring clouds Monday and a chance of a few raindrops or snowflakes Monday night. Even colder air arrives Tuesday.

