Operators selected for Madison’s first sanctioned sheltered campground

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison officials have selected the agencies Tuesday who will work day-to-day to provide services for the City’s first sanctioned sheltered campground.

Madison Area Care for the Homeless (MACH) OneHealth and Kabba Recovery Services will be the operators on the Dairy Drive encampment, located on the city’s southeast side.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway stated that she was looking forward to working with these groups as they help residents find more stable housing.

“The City has been working hard to provide shelter options to some of our most vulnerable residents as winter approaches by creating a new shelter campground,” Rhodes-Conway said.

The groups will support those experiencing homelessness by helping with housing searches, mental health wellness and addiction recovery.

MACH OneHealth staff and volunteers regularly provide medicine, outreach and other services at the Beacon and men’s shelter. Kabba Recovery Services is a multicultural licensed outpatient treatment center to help educate and treat clients.

Dr. Pam Alsum, President of MACH OneHealth, said they were ready to provide a positive and healthy experience for residents.

“MACH OneHealth volunteers and staff know that many in this community - ourselves, our friends, our family members, our neighbors - through some unfortunate circumstances, could need to live without a house and home, as did the people who will be dwelling in this shelter community,” Dr. Aslum said.

The project will consist of 30 climate-controlled structures to provide shelter for residents, as well as a central building to house office spaces, showers and restrooms.

The City noted one of the first tasks MACH OneHealth will work on is a plan for determining who will be asked to move from the encampment at Reindahl Park to Dairy Drive.

The Dairy Drive site is expected to be ready by Nov. 15 for people to move into.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.