Packers place WR Allen Lazard on reserve/COVID-19 list

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) celebrates his touchdown with teammates...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced Tuesday that the team placed wide receiver Allen Lazard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Being placed on the list means the player has either tested positive for COVID-19 or been in close contact with someone infected with the virus.

The announcement comes just a day after the Packers placed Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Head coach Matt LaFleur also confirmed Monday that defensive coordinator Joe Barry had tested positive for the virus.

LaFleur said that Barry is fully vaccinated and therefore possibly could join the Packers for Thursday night’s game if he tested negative Tuesday and Wednesday.

Due to the NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not allowed to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to their roster status.

