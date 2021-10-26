Advertisement

Short-handed Bucks still on point in 119-109 win at Indiana

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and Khris Middleton added 27 points to lead defending NBA champion Milwaukee past Indiana 119-109.

The Bucks took the lead on Middleton’s four-point play to close the first quarter and never trailed again.

The Pacers have lost three of their first four games under new coach Rick Carlisle.

The Pacers were led by Malcolm Brogdon with 25 points.

