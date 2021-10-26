Stoughton Area School District investigates incorrect threat response alert

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Stoughton Area School District has launched an investigation Tuesday into an alert that went out over the high school intercom Monday of a series of responses to take against an armed intruder, who was never actually inside the building.

The school district said Tuesday that the ALICE Alert went off because Stoughton Police Department officers were investigating a possible armed individual in the area. However, the suspect was not inside the school building. The suspect was later arrested, according to an email sent out to parents.

The high school temporarily stayed in soft lockdown into the afternoon out of an abundance of caution, saying no students or staff were in danger.

Stoughton High School Principal Mike Kruse and District Administrator Dr. Tim Onsager stated their first focus is student and staff wellbeing.

“We are incredibly sorry for the serious emotions and frustration you may feel as a result of yesterday’s incident. We have heard first-hand from students and staff about how they felt in those moments. Again, we are sorry.”

The administrators noted they will continue to learn and do better, adding “To say that we handled this incident incorrectly is a grave understatement.”

The police department posted on Facebook Monday that the incident should have resulted in a soft lockdown.

