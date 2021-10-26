Sun Prairie hosts 2021 Halloween Business Spooktactular

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Halloween Business Spooktacular returns to Sun Prairie on Thursday, with 48 local spots participating in the event.

From 1-4:30 p.m., shops will open their doors to show off decorations and give out candy. Because it is a chance to trick or treat early, feel free to come in your Halloween costume. Visiting enough spots will allow you to enter a raffle and win prizes.

Each establishment is also competing to win the decoration contest. Members of the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce will visit each spot before selecting a winner. The 2019 winner was The Piano Gal Shop. For a list of all participating venues, head over to the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce website.

Some places, like Razor Sharp Screen Printing, will host other events during the day. Paranormal Of Wisconsin will be at Razor Sharp Screen Printing to answer questions and hand out candy during the day. At 6:30 Thursday night, the group will provide an educational presentation on their work in the attic of the business.

It is a chance to talk with and learn from real-life ghost hunters.

