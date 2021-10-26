🎃Trick or Treat: Hours across South Central Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Halloween is creeping up! NBC15 created a guide to when different communities across South Central Wisconsin are hosting trick-or-treating and other spooky events.

Beloit

5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Boscobel

4-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Brodhead

4-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Cross Plains

5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Darlington

4-6 p.m. Oct. 31

DeForest

5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Edgerton

5-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Fitchburg

4-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Fort Atkinson

1-4 p.m. Oct. 31

Janesville

5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Johnson Creek

5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Lancaster

3-5:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Madison

No specific trick-or-treat hours

Middleton

5-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Monroe

Trunk-Or-Treat on the Square: 2-4 p.m. Oct 31

Neighborhood Trick-Or-Treating: 4:30- 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Mount Horeb

Suggested: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

New Glarus

5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Platteville

4-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Portage

4-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Stoughton

6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Sun Prairie

5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Verona

Main Street Trick or Treat: 3:30-5 p.m.

Neighborhood hours: 5-8 p.m.

Whitewater

4-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Wisconsin Dells

Downtown trick-or-treating 2:30-4 p.m. Oct. 31

Don’t see your city on the list? Reach out to us at news@nbc15.com.

