🎃Trick or Treat: Hours across South Central Wisconsin

(pexels.com)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Halloween is creeping up! NBC15 created a guide to when different communities across South Central Wisconsin are hosting trick-or-treating and other spooky events.

Beloit

  • 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Boscobel

  • 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Brodhead

  • 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Cross Plains

  • 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Darlington

  • 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31

DeForest

  • 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Edgerton

  • 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Fitchburg

  • 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Fort Atkinson

  • 1-4 p.m. Oct. 31

Janesville

  • 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Johnson Creek

  • 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Lancaster

  • 3-5:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Madison

  • No specific trick-or-treat hours

Middleton

  • 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Monroe

  • Trunk-Or-Treat on the Square: 2-4 p.m. Oct 31
  • Neighborhood Trick-Or-Treating: 4:30- 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Mount Horeb

  • Suggested: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

New Glarus

  • 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Platteville

  • 4-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Portage

  • 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Stoughton

  • 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Sun Prairie

  • 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Verona

  • Main Street Trick or Treat: 3:30-5 p.m.
  • Neighborhood hours: 5-8 p.m.

Whitewater

  • 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Wisconsin Dells

  • Downtown trick-or-treating 2:30-4 p.m. Oct. 31

Don’t see your city on the list? Reach out to us at news@nbc15.com.

