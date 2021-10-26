🎃Trick or Treat: Hours across South Central Wisconsin
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Halloween is creeping up! NBC15 created a guide to when different communities across South Central Wisconsin are hosting trick-or-treating and other spooky events.
Beloit
- 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
Boscobel
- 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31
Brodhead
- 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31
Cross Plains
- 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
Darlington
- 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31
DeForest
- 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Edgerton
- 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Fitchburg
- 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31
Fort Atkinson
- 1-4 p.m. Oct. 31
Janesville
- 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Johnson Creek
- 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31
Lancaster
- 3-5:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Madison
- No specific trick-or-treat hours
Middleton
- 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Monroe
- Trunk-Or-Treat on the Square: 2-4 p.m. Oct 31
- Neighborhood Trick-Or-Treating: 4:30- 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Mount Horeb
- Suggested: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
New Glarus
- 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
Platteville
- 4-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Portage
- 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31
Stoughton
- 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Sun Prairie
- 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31
Verona
- Main Street Trick or Treat: 3:30-5 p.m.
- Neighborhood hours: 5-8 p.m.
Whitewater
- 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31
Wisconsin Dells
- Downtown trick-or-treating 2:30-4 p.m. Oct. 31
Don’t see your city on the list? Reach out to us at news@nbc15.com.
