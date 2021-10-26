Advertisement

UW Health trains EMS staff to use life-saving technology for older children

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Life-saving technology is now available Tuesday at UW Health for children as young as 13 experiencing cardiac arrest.

The health system noted it is working with first responders to help them recognize when a child with a “near adult-size body” needs life-saving technology.

The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) requires communication from frontline workers to use the tool quickly at the scene of an emergency and prepare the patient for the procedure when they arrive in the emergency room, explained Dr. Josh Glazer.

“Leveraging ECMO for patients who suffer cardiac arrest – also called extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or ECPR – can significantly increase the chances of neurologically-intact survival; that is, returning home as the same functional person they were before this terrible, unexpected event,” Dr. Glazer said.

This technology has been available for adults for several years.

UW Health noted potential causes for use of this technique in children could be hypothermia, accidental overdoses on medications or an arrhythmia of the heart.

