Vos says more subpoenas, longer election probe possible

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The top Republican in the Wisconsin Assembly, who ordered an investigation into the 2020 presidential election, says that more subpoenas and time may be needed to complete the work.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos also said Tuesday it was possible he would try to force the state’s top elections official to submit to an interview with attorney leading the investigation before a judge holds a hearing on the validity of the subpoena.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul sued last week in an attempt to block the subpoena.

A judge on Monday set a Dec. 23 hearing on the matter.

