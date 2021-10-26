The votes are in: Travel Wisconsin reveals the best fried cheese curds in the state

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One thing that Wisconsin residents know is where to find good cheese curds.

On Monday, the results of sampling over the past few weeks by cheese curd connoisseurs was released to reveal where in the Dairy State people can find the best of the best.

Travel Wisconsin announced its Crown the Curd Contest received more than 1,900 nominations from people who voted on the cheesiest, gooiest and tastiest fried cheese curds in the entire state, from the Northwoods to Beloit. It was later narrowed down to 24 choices in three categories.

When all was said and done, 18,000 votes were cast, Secretary-designee Anne Sayers said.

“Wisconsin’s spirited nature shines brightly through our passionate support of all things Wisconsin and what better way to celebrate Dairyland USA than by celebrating our fried cheese curds,” Sayers said.

For best single location, voters favored the Monroe Optimist Deep Fried Cheese Curds available only during the Monroe Cheese Day Festival. These hand battered fried cheese curds result in a long line every year for people to get their hands on them, Travel Wisconsin noted.

The Great Dane was named best cheese curds for having two to five locations. The restaurant has four locations in Dane County and one in Wausau. Travel Wisconsin noted the Great Dane’s cheese curds are battered in American Pale Ale and served with a delicious roasted Hatch chili ranch.

Finally, of the best cheese curds for a restaurant with six or more locations, Wisconsinites voted in favor of Culver’s. As the pride and joy of Wisconsin, the state’s tourism department noted the restaurant uses fresh curds exclusively from Hillside Dairy in Stanley, Wisconsin.

Travel Wisconsin noted the contest was meant to inspire residents to defend their favorite fried cheese curds, while also promoting new spots for people to try out.

