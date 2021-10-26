Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly to vote on workforce housing bills

The measures are up for approval on Tuesday.
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building(WEAU)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to vote on a package of bills touted by Republicans and the state’s building and real estate industries as a way to create more affordable housing for workers, reduce regulations and reform outdated practices.

The measures are up for approval on Tuesday.

A tight housing market, driven in part by a lack of inventory and decline in new construction, has resulted in rapidly rising housing prices in many areas, making it more difficult for people to purchase affordable homes.

Republicans who authored the bills pitched them as a way to make Wisconsin an attractive state for workers.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy

Latest News

November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Wisconsin Senate launches its own 2020 election investigation
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Judge sets December hearing on blocking election subpoena
November 3 Wisconsin election ballot
Wisconsin audit finds elections are ‘safe and secure’
Wisconsin Senate to consider GOP-backed abortion bills