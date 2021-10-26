Advertisement

Wisconsin Homecoming Committee invites all to Wisconsin Union Homecoming Festivities

The event will feature a parade, free hot chocolate, a Badger Bash tailgate celebration and more,
(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Homecoming Committee and the Wisconsin Union announced Monday that the public is invited to their annual Homecoming Festivities which are scheduled to take place Oct. 24-31.

The event will feature a parade, free hot chocolate, a Badger Bash tailgate celebration and more, The Wisconsin Union said in a release.

This year marks the 110th anniversary of University of Wisconsin-Madison homecoming celebrations. A virtual version of the celebration was held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“I am very excited to be able to bring together the greater campus community through Homecoming Week,” Wisconsin Homecoming Committee President Grace Sexton said. “Our committee is thrilled to be able to hold in-person events on campus. I am particularly excited for the Homecoming parade to take place on State Street once again, as it has been my favorite event since I began at UW‒Madison.”

Some of the featured events include:

  • Cocoa with Hoco kickoff event - Oct 25, 9 a.m.-noon
  • RED Talk with Dr. LaVar J. Charleston - Oct. 25
  • UW-Madison Homecoming blood drive - Oct. 26-28
  • Be the Match swab drive - Oct. 26, 2-5 p.m
  • Badger fan food specials - Oct. 26, 2-4 p.m.
  • Multicultural Homecoming yard show - Oct. 29, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
  • Homecoming parade - Oct. 29, 5:30 p.m.
  • Homecoming block party (hosted by the Wisconsin Alumni Association) - Oct. 29, 7-9 p.m.
  • Badger Bash: Wisconsin vs. Iowa - Oct. 30, 8:30 a.m.

The homecoming parade will return with Bucky Badger; the UW Spirit Squad; the Bucky Wagon; the UW Alumni Band; the Madison Area Jugglers; the Black Star Drum Line; the University of Wisconsin Marching Band; circus artists from Head Over Wheels, who specialize in the German wheel; high wheel bicyclist Jonathan Bee; and professional clown Bingo the Balloon Clown.

A Bucky themed trick-or-treat will also take place at the parade, which will begin on Langdon Street at 5:30 p.m., the Wisconsin Union said.

Two dozen organizations are participating in the event: Alpha Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Chi Sorority, Inc.; Dance Elite; The Madhatters; Redefined A Cappella; the Wisconsin Premiere Dance Team; Wisconsin Racing; and the Wisconsin Singers.

The Committee and Wisconsin Union will continue to add events to the calendar, the release said. UW-Madison registered organizations (RSOs) and UW-Madison departments can submit events here.

Those attending the celebration can read the most current list of events here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy

Latest News

Stoughton crash involving wrong-way driver hospitalizes two
Mike Elliott, President of Edgewood High School since 2013, has notified the school’s Board of...
Edgewood HS president announces plan to retire
Deep-fried cheese curds at Culver's on National Cheese Curd Day.
The votes are in: Travel Wisconsin reveals the best fried cheese curds in the state
DHS explains FDA’s approval of mixing and matching shots