Advertisement

Arizona’s Watt ruled out against Packers

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt (99) during a NFL football game against the...
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt (99) during a NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)(Matt Patterson | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Arizona Cardinals will be without one of their biggest stars as they take on the Packers in prime time with J.J. Watt being ruled out for the game.

Watt was listed as “did not participate” on all three days leading up to the Thursday night game due to a shoulder injury. It’s the first game Watt will miss with Arizona after signing with the Cardinals this past offseason. In seven games this season Watt has just one sack, but 10 quarterback hits.

The Wisconsin native and Badgers alum has played against the Packers just twice in his career. Watt’s best game against his home state team came in 2012 when he had two sacks and three quarterback hits, but Green Bay got the victory over a previously undefeated Texans team.

Arizona could also be without star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins against Green Bay. Cardinals’ head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Wednesday Hopkins would be a game time decision due to a hamstring injury.

Green Bay will be without two of their best wide receivers due to COVID-19 protocols with both Davante Adams and Allen Lazard missing the game. Cornerback Kevin King and pass rusher Preston Smith were both listed as questionable for Thursday’s game.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo

Latest News

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) shoots the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks'...
Russell, Towns lead T’Wolves to rare win at Milwaukee
Construction to start on Camp Randall Future project Nov. 22
Construction to start on CR Future project Nov. 22
Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator Joe Barry during NFL football training camp at Lambeau...
Defensive coordinator Barry won’t join Packers in Arizona
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) celebrates his touchdown with teammates...
Packers place WR Allen Lazard on reserve/COVID-19 list