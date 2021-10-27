Construction to start on CR Future project Nov. 22

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new look for Camp Randall Stadium is less than a year away. In one month, on Monday, Nov. 22, construction will begin on the CR Future project, a comprehensive renovation of the south end zone of Camp Randall Stadium that will introduce new premium seating and hospitality clubs to one of the best venues in collegiate athletics.

“We are incredibly excited about the CR Future project and what it means for our fans starting in 2022,” Wisconsin Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh said. “After having to delay the project, it’s very gratifying to know we are so close to the start of construction. The response from our fans thus far has been terrific and we expect that to continue as we get closer to unveiling this transformative renovation.”

Wisconsin Athletics and its construction partner, JP Cullen, will hold an official ground-breaking ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 24, four days after the Badgers host Nebraska in the final home football game of the 2021 season. Additional details on the ceremony will be released closer to the date.

Construction on the $77.6 million project, which also includes installation of a new FieldTurf playing surface, updates to the press box and new premium areas in the UW Field House, will continue through the spring and summer of 2022. A total of 2,300 new premium seats will be added in Camp Randall Stadium, replacing the approximately 6,000 bleacher seats that are currently in the south end zone. The project will be complete in time for the Badgers’ 2022 season-opener on Sept. 3 when they host Illinois.

The first three levels of the CR Future project, which includes field-level loge boxes, covered loge boxes and ledge seats, have all sold out. Wisconsin Athletics is excited to offer the opportunity to be part of the CR Future project to all Badger fans. Club seats are currently on sale, with about half of the approximately 1,000 club seats still available.

Among the amenities included with the purchase of club seats are:

Access to a premium, climate-controlled 10,000-square foot club area with a full-service cash bar, dedicated restrooms and multiple seating areas and TV screens

All-inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverages

Wider, fully cushioned, chairback seats with more leg room

Entry to Camp Randall Stadium and the club area beginning two hours before kickoff

Enhanced parking priority and priority access to away, postseason and bowl game tickets

Elevated donor benefits, donor events throughout the year, and overall donor ranking

Fans who purchase seats during the project development have rights to the seats for 10 years. Existing premium seats at Camp Randall Stadium historically renew at approximately 95%, underscoring the importance of getting in on the ground floor.

This is the first major renovation of Camp Randall Stadium since 2005, when suites and indoor club seats were added to the east side of the stadium.

