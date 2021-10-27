Advertisement

DHS explains how they count COVID-19 deaths

The director of communicable diseases for DHS said the way Covid-19 deaths are counted hasn’t...
The director of communicable diseases for DHS said the way Covid-19 deaths are counted hasn’t changed since the beginning of the pandemic.(DHS)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The director of communicable diseases for DHS said the way COVID-19 deaths are counted hasn’t changed since the beginning of the pandemic. Though, she said it is a frequently asked question.

A medical examiner or clinician ultimately decides if the person died from COVID-19. Some believe in the spring of 2020 when COVID-19 deaths were scarce death numbers were skewed. Others suggest those numbers are being inflated to make the pandemic seem worse than it is.

The department says their focus remains the same: reducing the number of casualties to COVID-19.

“When COVID-19 testing was scarce, we really were focusing testing efforts on people who had severe cases, who were hospitalized,” said Traci Desalvo, Director of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases for DHS.

The number of confirmed deaths and probable deaths combined makes up the number of COVID-19 deaths. A confirmed death is someone who died and has a positive COVID-19 test result.

A probable death is someone who died and did not have a positive confirmed laboratory test but have either a positive antigen test, have symptoms and known exposure to COVID-19 or have SARS-COV-2 listed on their death certificate.

For more on how the department reviews those deaths click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy
The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds

Latest News

Food pantries look to diversify grocery options.
Food pantries seek to diversify grocery options
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin lawmakers to send anti-abortion bills to governor
.
MPD: 96 percent of officers, staff fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
Majority of MPD officers, staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Majority of MPD officers, staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19