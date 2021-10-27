Advertisement

Food pantries seek to diversify grocery options

The Goodman Community Center wants to provide culturally inclusive food and gluten-free products.
Food pantries look to diversify grocery options.
Food pantries look to diversify grocery options.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As food pantries nationwide begin to recover from “unacceptably high levels of food insecurity in 2020″, many are finding the demand revert back to pre-pandemic levels.

At the Goodman Community Center, the pantry is seeing a similar need to what was reported in December 2019.

Franseca Frisque, the food pantry manager at the Fritz Food Pantry, says in the past six months the pantry has shifted its focus to offering a wide range of options.

This includes having culturally inclusive items to serve the Hispanic and Cantonese speaking populations.

Frisque also says the pantry wants to be able to provide for those with dietary restrictions. Products that are low in sugar or sodium are in high demand as are gluten-free items.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy
The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin lawmakers to send anti-abortion bills to governor
.
MPD: 96 percent of officers, staff fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
Majority of MPD officers, staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Majority of MPD officers, staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19