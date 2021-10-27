Food pantries seek to diversify grocery options

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As food pantries nationwide begin to recover from “unacceptably high levels of food insecurity in 2020″, many are finding the demand revert back to pre-pandemic levels.

At the Goodman Community Center, the pantry is seeing a similar need to what was reported in December 2019.

Franseca Frisque, the food pantry manager at the Fritz Food Pantry, says in the past six months the pantry has shifted its focus to offering a wide range of options.

This includes having culturally inclusive items to serve the Hispanic and Cantonese speaking populations.

Frisque also says the pantry wants to be able to provide for those with dietary restrictions. Products that are low in sugar or sodium are in high demand as are gluten-free items.

