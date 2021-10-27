Advertisement

Funeral services scheduled in Madison for 3-year-old found dead in Milwaukee

Major Harris.
Major Harris.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Funeral services will be held in Madison this weekend for a 3-year-old boy who was found dead in Milwaukee last week after being the subject of an Amber Alert, according to a funeral home’s website.

TMJ4 reports Foster Funeral Services will be holding a visitation and service for Major Harris. The family of Major’s mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, previously stated that there had been issues between them and Major’s father, Carleton Harris, on where the child would be buried.

Muenzenberger’s family reportedly wanted the child to be buried beside her in La Crosse, while Carleton Harris wanted Major buried in Madison.

Muenzenberger, was found deceased Oct. 14, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Major was found dead exactly one week later on Thursday, Oct. 21.

The Milwaukee Co. Medical Examiner determined Friday that Major Harris died as the result of a gunshot wound to the head. In a brief statement on Twitter, the Medical Examiner’s Office reported that Major Harris’ death had been ruled a homicide.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy

Latest News

(FILE)
New Glarus Brewing Co. owner files motion to dismiss lawsuit filed against her
Deer rut season
Deer on the move, DNR warns drivers to stay alert on the road
Deer on the move, DNR warns drivers to stay alert on the road
Deer on the move, DNR warns drivers to stay alert on the road
New Glarus Brewery CEO asks judge to dismiss lawsuit
New Glarus Brewery CEO asks judge to dismiss lawsuit