Funeral services scheduled in Madison for 3-year-old found dead in Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Funeral services will be held in Madison this weekend for a 3-year-old boy who was found dead in Milwaukee last week after being the subject of an Amber Alert, according to a funeral home’s website.

TMJ4 reports Foster Funeral Services will be holding a visitation and service for Major Harris. The family of Major’s mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, previously stated that there had been issues between them and Major’s father, Carleton Harris, on where the child would be buried.

Muenzenberger’s family reportedly wanted the child to be buried beside her in La Crosse, while Carleton Harris wanted Major buried in Madison.

Muenzenberger, was found deceased Oct. 14, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Major was found dead exactly one week later on Thursday, Oct. 21.

The Milwaukee Co. Medical Examiner determined Friday that Major Harris died as the result of a gunshot wound to the head. In a brief statement on Twitter, the Medical Examiner’s Office reported that Major Harris’ death had been ruled a homicide.

