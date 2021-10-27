Advertisement

Kleefisch downplays threats targeting school board members

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is downplaying threats against school board members.

The Republican gubernatorial candidate recently said that she would “love” for those targeted with anger during the pandemic to have experienced what she and former Gov. Scott Walker did during the Act 10 union protests a decade ago.

She has spoken out against violence targeting people in office, but she walked a fine line when speaking at an Oct. 11 “Pints and Politics” event organized by the Kenosha County Republican Party.

She said, “imagine if school board members felt something” like what she and Walker did in 2011.

