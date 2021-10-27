Advertisement

Madison paramedic found not guilty of sexually assaulting patient

(wwbt/nbc12)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane Co. paramedic has been found not guilty Wednesday of sexually assaulting a patient while she was being taken to the hospital in an ambulance, a jury stated.

The jury delivered the verdict on the third day of the trial, according to court records.

Thirty-nine-year-old Timothy Ovadal, of Madison, was acquitted on both alleged sexual assault charges.

The Janesville woman testified Monday, alleging the paramedic touched her inappropriately and exposed himself to her while she was being transferred from Janesville to Stoughton Hospital in May 2019.

Ovadal’s attorney, Julia Westley, said Monday the alleged assault didn’t happen and would have been seen by the defendant’s co-worker who was driving the ambulance, which is equipped with mirrors and a rearview camera so the driver can monitor a patient in the back.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy
12-year-old girl dies in Columbia Co. UTV wreck

Latest News

State Sen. Nass again pushes lawsuit over UW System COVID-19 policies
State Sen. Nass again pushes lawsuit over UW System COVID-19 policies
Madison East principal leaves just months into his first year
Madison East principal leaves just months into his first year
TRAIL RAGE: Cyclist says stranger hit her in the face on Madison bike trail
TRAIL RAGE: Cyclist says stranger hit her in the face on Madison bike trail
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin lawmakers to send anti-abortion bills to governor
Wisconsin lawmakers to send anti-abortion bills to governor
Wisconsin lawmakers to send anti-abortion bills to governor