Madison paramedic found not guilty of sexually assaulting patient

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane Co. paramedic has been found not guilty Wednesday of sexually assaulting a patient while she was being taken to the hospital in an ambulance, a jury stated.

The jury delivered the verdict on the third day of the trial, according to court records.

Thirty-nine-year-old Timothy Ovadal, of Madison, was acquitted on both alleged sexual assault charges.

The Janesville woman testified Monday, alleging the paramedic touched her inappropriately and exposed himself to her while she was being transferred from Janesville to Stoughton Hospital in May 2019.

Ovadal’s attorney, Julia Westley, said Monday the alleged assault didn’t happen and would have been seen by the defendant’s co-worker who was driving the ambulance, which is equipped with mirrors and a rearview camera so the driver can monitor a patient in the back.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.