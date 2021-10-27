Advertisement

Merck agrees to let other drug makers make its COVID pill

This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication.
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Pharmaceutical company Merck has agreed to allow other drug makers to make its COVID-19 treatment, the first pill that has been shown to be effective against the disease.

The move aims at helping millions of people in poorer countries access to the drug. The U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool said in a statement on Wednesday that it had signed a voluntary licensing agreement for molnupiravir with Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

The deal will allow the Medicines Patent Pool to grant further licenses to qualified companies wishing to make the drug.

Neither drug maker will receive royalties under the agreement for as long as the World Health Organization deems COVID-19 to be global emergency.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy
The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds

Latest News

Chuck Todd announces Dane Co. will be part of NBC News' County to County 2022 election coverage.
NBC News targets Dane Co. for County to County 2022 election coverage
Food pantries look to diversify grocery options.
Food pantries seek to diversify grocery options
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin lawmakers to send anti-abortion bills to governor
.
MPD: 96 percent of officers, staff fully vaccinated against COVID-19