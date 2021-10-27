Advertisement

More Wis. counties drop to less severe COVID-19 disease activity levels

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a positive trend, more Wisconsin counties are moving out of the higher categories of COVID-19 disease activity Wednesday and into less severe designations.

The Department of Health Services reports two more counties have flipped from “very high” COVID-19 disease activity to just “high” levels. Rock and Kenosha counties are both now at a case burden of 326.3 per 100,000 people and 343.6 per 100,000 people, respectively.

Dane County remains at high levels of disease activity Wednesday after moving down last week.

Four Wisconsin counties are still reported at “critically high” levels of COVID-19, including Richland County. The remaining 65 counties are all listed as very high.

Health officials confirm the state has a disease burden of 525.8 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, putting it at very high levels. That’s a decrease of nearly 70 cases from last week.

DHS noted 1,851 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, causing a downward shift in the seven-day rolling average to 1,825. There have been 785,904 coronavirus cases to date.

Twenty-one people have died Wednesday of the virus, DHS adds. There have been 8,442 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus has decreased over the past two weeks, with an average of 967 patients currently. On Oct. 14, that number was reported at 1,152.

DHS’ dashboard shows 57.7% of residents have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine and 55% have completed their vaccine series. Of 6.3 million COVID-19 shots administered to Wisconsinites ever, 7,733 doses have been given out this week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
New bill would ban ‘white bagging’ in Wisconsin
Madison East High School (WMTV)
Massive crowd gathers for lunchtime fights outside Madison East
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
3-year-old in Milwaukee Amber Alert found dead Thursday
A Dane Co. Sheriff's Office cruiser blocks the road at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Scherbel...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office no longer searching for suspect in stabbing of Deputy
12-year-old girl dies in Columbia Co. UTV wreck

Latest News

Woman assaulted on bike trail
TRAIL RAGE: Cyclist says stranger hit her in the face on Madison bike trail
Police arrest 23-year-old man accused of Madison stabbing
Analysis: Denying ballots to auditors ‘arguably reasonable’
🎃Trick or Treat: Hours across South Central Wisconsin